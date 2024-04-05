Ahead of eclipse, lodging is scarce for extra crews coming to Maine to help with power restoration

Central Maine Power has 250 extra crews coming to Maine to help with power restoration efforts. But with so many people planning to arrive in Maine for Monday's solar eclipse, lodging is tough to find. Maine Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Vanessa Corson said the state agency was asked to find dozens of beds for power restoration crews.

"Our job today has been to find lodging for these extra crews. Thankfully we were able to secure space at Bates College. Now we are trying to secure 75 extra cots so these people have a place to sleep," Corson said.

Corson said power restoration efforts this weekend will focus on getting grocery stores, restaurants and other food service vendors back online so they can handle the influx of tourists.