© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Signal Alert: Due to the recent storm, the following signals have been interrupted: WMEA TV serving Southern and Maine WCBB TV serving the Augusta region. We are working as quickly as possible to address the issues at each affected tower and appreciate your patience!

Ahead of eclipse, lodging is scarce for extra crews coming to Maine to help with power restoration

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 5, 2024 at 5:44 PM EDT
CMP truck working to restore outage in Yarmouth on April 5, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
CMP truck working to restore outage in Yarmouth on April 5, 2024.

Central Maine Power has 250 extra crews coming to Maine to help with power restoration efforts. But with so many people planning to arrive in Maine for Monday's solar eclipse, lodging is tough to find. Maine Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Vanessa Corson said the state agency was asked to find dozens of beds for power restoration crews.

"Our job today has been to find lodging for these extra crews. Thankfully we were able to secure space at Bates College. Now we are trying to secure 75 extra cots so these people have a place to sleep," Corson said.

Corson said power restoration efforts this weekend will focus on getting grocery stores, restaurants and other food service vendors back online so they can handle the influx of tourists.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors Solar Eclipse 2024Maine Eclipsepower outages
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet