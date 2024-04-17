© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Mainers will vote this fall on a $30 million trails bond

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published April 17, 2024 at 12:47 PM EDT
Rolf Olsen, of Friends of Sears Island, on one of the trails the group maintains on the island.
Rolf Olsen, of Friends of Sears Island, on one of the trails the group maintains on the island.

Mainers will vote this fall on a new $30 million bond to invest in trails across the state.

Both the Maine House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved the measure, and a spokesperson for Gov. Janet Mills said she will sign it.

If approved by voters this November, the bond would spend $30 million over four years to design, develop and maintain motorized, non-motorized and multi-use trail projects. The funds would be matched by other public and private sources.

Supporters have said the bond comes at a crucial time for the state, as many trails were damaged by recent storms, and communities said the funds would help spark more growth in the outdoor recreation industry.
