Mainers will vote this fall on a $30 million trails bond

Mainers will vote this fall on a new $30 million bond to invest in trails across the state.

Both the Maine House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved the measure, and a spokesperson for Gov. Janet Mills said she will sign it.

If approved by voters this November, the bond would spend $30 million over four years to design, develop and maintain motorized, non-motorized and multi-use trail projects. The funds would be matched by other public and private sources.

Supporters have said the bond comes at a crucial time for the state, as many trails were damaged by recent storms, and communities said the funds would help spark more growth in the outdoor recreation industry.