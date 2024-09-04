© 2024 Maine Public

Brunswick City Council resolution seeks accountability in PFAS firefighting foam spill

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published September 4, 2024 at 6:10 PM EDT
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.
Steve Walker
/
Maine Public
Picnic Pond in Brunswick was left covered in firefighting foam containing harmful PFAS chemicals after a fire suppression system accidentally discharged at the nearby former Brunswick Naval Air Base.

The Brunswick City Council has issued a formal call to action to address the spill of hazardous PFAS chemicals that occurred last month at Brunswick Landing.

The resolution demands that the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority (MRRA), which is in charge of the development, adopt various accountability measures — such as developing and implementing a disposal plan for the foam and removing the remaining supply of toxic foam from the premises.

"This [resolution] is a blueprint for every community in the state of Maine who has the potential to be in the situation we are in," said Brunswick City Councilor Nathaniel Shed at the Brunswick City Council meeting on Tuesday. "This is an opportunity to do something for public safety that will have an effect on every citizen in the state of Maine."

The resolution includes a request that MRRA create a new communication plan to alert residents if another spill occurs. Brunswick City Councilor David Watson said MRRA had failed to alert the public immediately.

“To me, common sense says … if it’s an emergency, you call up people that are at [nearby] daycare centers and YMCA rec centers," Watson said. "It just seems like a real failure, and I really want to make sure that we put some teeth into this.”
