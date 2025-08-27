Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Officials investigate suspected drowning in Sebago Lake

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT

A 41-year old woman from New Hampshire is believed to have drowned in Sebago Lake Wednesday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office says first responders came to the scene after receiving a report that a woman had been found unconscious in the lake. After removing her from the water, officials say they performed life saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office and the office of the state medical examiner are investigating the incident as a suspected drowning. The name of the woman isn't being released until her family is notified.
Environment and Outdoors
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight