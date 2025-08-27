Officials investigate suspected drowning in Sebago Lake

A 41-year old woman from New Hampshire is believed to have drowned in Sebago Lake Wednesday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office says first responders came to the scene after receiving a report that a woman had been found unconscious in the lake. After removing her from the water, officials say they performed life saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office and the office of the state medical examiner are investigating the incident as a suspected drowning. The name of the woman isn't being released until her family is notified.