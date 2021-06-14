Maine Sees Lowest Number Of New Daily COVID-19 Cases Since Last October

The state is reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in a day since October.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 13 new cases as of Monday morning, down from 50 on Sunday. The total number of cases identified since the pandemic began is just over 68,600.

The pandemic death toll remains 845, with no new deaths reported on Monday.

Hospitalizations have decreased since last week. There are 39 patients admitted with COVID-19, with 23 seeking critical care and 12 on ventilators.

More than 63% of eligible Maine residents have received the final dose of the vaccine.

The Maine CDC's regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.