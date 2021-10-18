© 2021 Maine Public
Health

A new Maine law decriminalizes syringes. Advocates say it's a major step to combat overdose deaths

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 18, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Safe Injection Sites
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, a used syringe removed from the bed of a sidewalk tree near VOCAL-NY headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York is seen in a disposal container. VOCAL-NY runs a needle exchange and harm reduction services, as well as overdose prevention and other services for people who use drugs.

A new state law goes into effect Monday that decriminalizes the possession of hypodermic needles and other supplies. Advocates say it's a major step forward in combating overdose deaths.

Before the law went into effect, anyone who possessed more than 10 syringes at a time faced up to 364 days in jail and as much as a $2,000 penalty. Even people who used state-certified syringe exchange or 'service' programs were at risk of criminal penalty.

But now, under the new law, all drug paraphernalia is decriminalized.

Advocates say criminalizing needles pushes people away from treatment options and closer to dangerous situations. The Health Equity Alliance says Maine's new law is critical for public health because it will prevent overdose deaths as well as the spread of diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Public Safety, and Attorney General's Office supported the law during a hearing last spring.

drug overdoses
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
