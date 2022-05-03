Maine law protects access to abortions. But providers caution that laws can be repealed

Abortion providers in Maine are calling the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade "painful" and "disheartening."

Nicole Clegg of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says if the nearly 50 year old case is overturned, access would still be protected in Maine under state law.

"The reproductive privacy act codifies safe and legal abortion in our state law, so we know that Mainers will continue to have those protections," Clegg says.

But Clegg cautioned that laws can be repealed, and she's urging Mainers to stay engaged and vote.

This story will be updated.

