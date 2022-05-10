Bangor repeals flavored tobacco ban over procedural error

The Bangor City Council voted unanimously Monday night to repeal its ban of flavored tobacco products over a procedural error.

Bangor was the first city in Maine to ban the sale and marketing of flavored tobacco products, with Portland imposing a similar ordinance back in February. Bangor's ban was supposed to go in effect June 1.

But councilors say the city didn't comply with a state law when considering the ordinance, which requires 30 days' advanced notice to retailers when it's more restrictive than Maine's law on retail tobacco sales.

Supporters of the flavored tobacco ban blamed the industry for exploiting a loophole in a decades-old Maine law. Representatives from the Bangor school department urged the city council to quickly enact a new ordinance.

"From working with students we also know all too well that Bangor's youth are not immune from using these products, particularly as flavored tobacco products disproportionately impact our most marginalized populations, LGBTQ+ identified students, communities of color and students experiencing poverty," said Tim Surrette, a member of the Bangor school committee.

Bangor City Councilor Clare Davitt said the council is working on a new ordinance and could begin public discussions as early as next week. The city will give plenty of notice to affected businesses, she said.