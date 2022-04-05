Brunswick councilors delay vote on proposed ban of flavored tobacco

Brunswick officials have delayed a vote to ban flavored tobacco products.

The decision came after hours of testimony Monday night. Some retailers pushed back on the change, but several nonprofit and public health experts urged a ban, saying that flavored tobacco posed particular harm to young adults who could become addicted.

Town officials could have voted to approve the ban on Monday. But several councilors said that while they generally felt that action needed to be taken, they wanted to get more information on the effects of the ban and how schools and law enforcement were already addressing the issue. The council will meet again later this month.

The town would be the third community in Maine to ban flavored tobacco products, following recent ordinances in Bangor and Portland. If enacted, it would go into place on June 1.

