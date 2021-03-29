-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A new law designed to fund tobacco cessation and make sure tobacco products are taxed at the same rate has taken effect in Maine.The…
In the American Lung Association's annual State of Tobacco Control report released Wednesday, Maine scored an A grade for raising the age to buy tobacco…
In a letter to lawmakers and in his weekly radio address, Gov. Paul LePage harshly criticizes the Legislature for overriding his veto of a bill that…
As of tomorrow, if you’re too young to drink, you’re too young to buy tobacco in Portland.People can currently buy cigarettes and other tobacco products…
Portland city councilors vote tonight on whether to raise the legal age to buy tobacco in the city from 18 to 21. The measure has already won approval of…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland City Council has unanimously voted to authorize its Health and Human Services Committee to draft an ordinance that would…
PORTLAND, Maine - A proposal that would raise the minimum legal age to buy tobacco in Portland from 18 to 21 will be heard by city council later this…