New bill would ban flavored tobacco product sales statewide

Portland Democratic State Sen. Jill Duson has submitted a bill to end the sale of flavored tobacco products across Maine.

Officials in Portland, South Portland, Bangor and Brunswick have already voted to ban the products within their own communities.

In a release, Duson says that the measure is about, "ending the sale of products that are marketed toward - and directly impact - youth." She says the ban will protect children from products that can lead to addictive, harmful habits.

While many health and education groups have supported cities' flavored tobacco bans, some local businesses and stores have pushed back, saying that a ban would hurt sales and wouldn't meaningfully affect tobacco usage.