Bangor once again bans the sale of flavored tobacco

The city of Bangor has once again banned the sale and marketing of flavored tobacco products.

The city council voted 6-1 Monday night in favor of the ban.

Several local businesses urged the council to reject the proposal, while health and school officials and students spoke in favor of it.

Bangor was originally the first city in Maine to ban the sale of flavored tobacco. But the council repealed the ordinance earlier this year when the city discovered that it failed to give retailers enough advance notice of the changes.

Bangor's new flavored tobacco ban will go in effect Jan. 1.

Similar ordinances went into effect in Portland and Brunswick on June 1.