Health

Maine detects its first case of monkeypox

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published July 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

Maine public health officials have identified the first case of monkeypox in the state.

The Maine CDC announced on Friday that a male resident of York County had tested positive for the virus.

Maine now joins 44 other states that have reported monkeypox cases, and CDC Director Nirav Shah says that the "risk to the general public remains low."

The agency says that it's received the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos from the federal government, with enough doses to vaccinate 311 people. The state says that transmitting monkeypox requires close interaction, and anyone who may have unexplained rashes or who might have been exposed should contact a health care provider.

The Maine CDC says that it's working to identify other people who might have been exposed, and to make vaccines available to close contacts or those at higher risk.

The agency recommends washing hands often to prevent the disease. It also advises avoiding "close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox," and to not handle clothing or bedding, share utensils, or "kiss, hug cuddle or have sex with a person with monkeypox."

Health Maine CDC
Robbie Feinberg
