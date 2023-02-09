Sen. Angus King cosponsors bill to protect medication abortion

Independent Maine Sen. Angus King is co-sponsoring a new bill that seeks to protect access to medication abortion.

The proposal, backed by Congressional Democrats, would codify current FDA guidelines into law that allow people to obtain the medications at pharmacies, by mail, and through telehealth visits.

The bill comes in response to efforts to restrict access to medication abortions, including a court case in Texas. Plaintiffs in the case allege that the Food and Drug Administration erred when it approved one of the drugs used in medication abortions 22 years ago and are seeking an injunction to prohibit its use.

Medication abortion is increasingly the method of choice across the country and in Maine.

Maine's other U.S. senator, Republican Susan Collins, is not a co-sponsor of the bill, but introduced a bipartisan measure in August that seeks to codify abortion protections into federal law.

