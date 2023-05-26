New community outpatient clinic for veterans opens in Rumford

A new outpatient VA clinic in Rumford was officially opened Friday. Officials at the ribbon cutting say they believe the new site, which replaces an older existing clinic, will encourage more veterans in the area to seek their care locally.

It's expected to serve at least 1,400 veterans in the region, providing primary care, blood draw and mental health services. Trayce Davis, the medical director for the VA's Maine health care system, said the new facility will bring high quality care to veterans in this rural part of the state.

"In addition to enhancing services that we offer here at VA Maine," Davis said. "This clinic is also going to connect our veterans to the resources and state of the art technology that we have throughout VA Maine, throughout VA New England and beyond."

The new facility replaces an existing VA Clinic that serves the Rumford region.

