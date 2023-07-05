Anthem reaches agreement to keep covering services at Bangor, Lewiston hospitals

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members in Maine will not lose access to certain health care providers, under an agreement reached today.

The insurer announced that it had reached an agreement with Covenant Health, which owns both St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor.

The contract between Anthem and Covenant had expired this week, and Anthem had warned that many patients could lose access to Covenant providers and potentially see far higher prices for some procedures.

In a statement, Anthem's president says that the agreement will allow the insurer to "work more closely with Covenant Health" to coordinate care and share clinical information.

