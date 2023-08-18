© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine is receiving nearly $6 million to address lead paint hazards in homes

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT
The lead paint flakes and cracks on the spindles of a porch on a house in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, July 1, 2008.
Stew Milne
/
AP file
The lead paint flakes and cracks on the spindles of a porch on a house in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, July 1, 2008.

Maine is receiving nearly $6 million to address lead-based paint hazards in the homes of low-income families.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the grant this week. The agency said the work will address lead and health hazards in 241 housing units, and will also perform assessments in another 200 homes.

Local and state agencies in Maine have received nearly $40 million in federal housing funds over the last decade to address lead hazards, according to HUD.

According to data from MaineHousing, the agency has received nearly $7 million from HUD since 2016 to address lead-based paint.

The authority said that it's served more than 300 households, and remediated lead issues at about 450 housing units, through the grants.

State data from earlier this year reported that rates of childhood lead poisoning had fallen by close to 50% between 2010 to 2020.

Four years ago, the legislature passed a law requiring lead testing for all one- and two-year-olds.

