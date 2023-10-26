State agencies and service providers urge Mainers to seek mental health support

In the wake of the Lewiston mass shooting that has left at least 18 people dead, mental health providers in the state are encouraging Mainers to reach out for support, and mobilizing to make more help available.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said anyone in need of immediate support should call or text 988, the national suicide and behavioral health crisis line.

Teens and young adults can text 207-515-8398. That's the National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Line, which is staffed daily from noon to 10 p.m.

Gateway Community Services, a counseling and behavioral health provider with an office in Lewiston, is putting out a recruiting call for licensed mental health professionals to step up on a temporary volunteer basis.

"Once we have folks that are willing and have signed up," said Gateway CEO Abdullahi Ali, "and we have verified their background, then we will match [them] with individuals that are seeking help."

For providers wishing to volunteer, Gateway has posted a QR code with a signup link on their Facebook page.

Ali said once the shelter in place order has been lifted, he hopes the community can come together to support each other in person.