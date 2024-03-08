Maine receives $2 million federal grant to support behavioral health following Lewiston shootings

Maine has received more than $2 million in federal funds to support behavioral health following the Lewiston mass shootings.

The year-long grant will supplement other state and federal funding for the response to the tragedy.

Priorities include training and expanding the community-based behavioral health workforce, as well as strengthening support for specific populations. Funding will be used to develop a website specifically designed to provide information to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

It will also be used to provide culturally appropriate support for immigrant community members who were re-traumatized after the shootings.