© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.

Maine receives $2 million federal grant to support behavioral health following Lewiston shootings

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 8, 2024 at 3:27 PM EST
Flowers and signs honoring the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting are seen in front of Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
Flowers and signs honoring the victims of the Lewiston mass shooting are seen in front of Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)

Maine has received more than $2 million in federal funds to support behavioral health following the Lewiston mass shootings.

The year-long grant will supplement other state and federal funding for the response to the tragedy.

Priorities include training and expanding the community-based behavioral health workforce, as well as strengthening support for specific populations. Funding will be used to develop a website specifically designed to provide information to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

It will also be used to provide culturally appropriate support for immigrant community members who were re-traumatized after the shootings.
Tags
Health Lewiston shootings
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight