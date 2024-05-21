Maine DHHS announces new program to supplement free summer meals for kids

Some Maine families will receive additional support this summer to buy groceries.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Tuesday that a new SUN bucks program will provide $120 for each eligible school-age child.

The one-time, federally-funded benefit is intended to supplement the free meals kids can access over the summer in their communities.

The department said most families will automatically receive SUN bucks if they already receive other benefits. Families who aren't enrolled but think they're eligible can apply starting June 1.