New bill calls for regional ambulance authority in southern Penobscot County

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published February 10, 2025 at 4:03 PM EST

The Legislature is considering a measure that would establish a regional ambulance authority for towns in southern Penobscot County.

Supporters say it's designed to help towns with lower call volumes receive the emergency services they need.

Municipalities could choose to join and pay into the authority, which would employ or contract with licensed emergency medical services personnel and purchase or lease ambulances to serve member towns. Payments to the authority would vary based on call volume from each town.

Will O'Neal, director of Maine EMS, told state lawmakers Monday that the model could be replicated in other parts of the state.

"This, I think, is a smart solution that allows for those towns to participate in a way where they have the ownership for providing essential services, as they should — and as they currently do," he said.

The proposal comes as several towns and unorganized territories in Penobscot County have seen ambulance wait times and costs increase, or had contracts cancelled altogether.
