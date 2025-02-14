Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Lawmaker wants to make federal drinking water PFAS limits the legal standard in Maine

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published February 14, 2025 at 6:13 PM EST
FILE - In this Friday Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, water flows from a water fountain at the Boys and Girls Club in Concord, N.H. The New Hampshire Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, to several bills meant to address concerns about contamination in the state's drinking water from a class of toxic chemicals known collectively as PFAS.
Jim Cole
/
AP
FILE - In this Friday Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, water flows from a water fountain at the Boys and Girls Club in Concord, N.H.

A Hallowell lawmaker said he will introduce a bill to make the current federal drinking water limits for PFAS the legal standard in Maine.

Democratic Rep. Dan Shagoury said the bill would assure residents that Maine's drinking water is safe, regardless of what the Trump Administration might do to the regulations.

"Because we're on a glidepath now to meet federal standards. If the federal standards go away it's a guarantee, then that there will be a mechanism that says we still have to meet that standard," Shagoury said.

The state limit for PFAS is 20 parts per trillion, while EPA regulations introduced last year set a limit of 4 parts per trillion.

Hallowell's public drinking supply has PFAS levels beyond safe federal limits.

So, the Hallowell Water District installed a filtration system that provides safe drinking and cooking water to residents.

The town plans to build a new water treatment system that could come online in a couple of years.

As of today, the EPA's PFAS standards must be met by January of 2029.
