Federal judge extends pause on Trump's health research funding cuts

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 6, 2025 at 2:45 PM EST
Laboratory tech's hands in blue gloves holding set of micropipettes inserting pink liquid into tray container
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP

A coalition of states, including Maine, has notched a legal victory in its effort to stop the Trump administration from cutting billions of dollars in health and research funding.

A federal judge in Massachusetts yesterday granted a national preliminary injunction, meaning the cuts will remain paused as the case plays out.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey joined counterparts in 21 states to sue the administration. Last month, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the National Institutes of Health to prevent the agency from making cuts.

In February Frey also joined a separate multistate lawsuit over billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk's access to sensitive Treasury Department data.
Health Aaron Frey federal court President Trump
Ari Snider
