Maine Medical Association adopts resolution on nuclear weapons safety

The Maine Medical Association this month adopted a formal resolution urging the U.S. government to abandon plans to renew nuclear weapons testing.

The resolution also calls on the government to reaffirm its commitment to curbing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The action comes as President Donald Trump ramps up rhetoric that the U.S. needs to own Greenland in order to build a missile defense shield he's named the "Golden Dome."

The Association is calling on the federal government to develop international treaties that would eliminate the need for the Golden Dome. Its resolution also urges extreme caution following Trump's comments in recent months that the US should restart nuclear weapons testing.

Association president James Jarvis says in a written statement that although many issues are affecting healthcare, including high costs and a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases, providers can't lose sight of other threats to global well-being such as an unchecked nuclear arsenal.