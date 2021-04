Maine Public TV Air Time :

Sunday, July 10 at 4:00 pm

This documentary tells the story of lobster-fishing communities on Maine's year-round islands. At the turn of the last century, there were 300 inhabited, unbridged islands in Maine; now there are 15. At present the lobsters are plentiful, but islanders worry about the future of the fishery and the realities faced by their children and grandchildren.

On The Edge was produced by Phil Steel of Dobbs Productions.