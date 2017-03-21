Cuba - Entry One

Maine Public's first cultural travel program explored Havana in March of 2017. Maine Public's CEO Mark Vogelzang and nearly 20 Mainers experienced Cuba together at a particularly exciting time as the U.S. had re-opened its embassy and cultural travel for Americans, and as the Cuban government and institutions were changing in response to the freedom of the Internet and the exit of their revolutionary heroes, Fidel and Raul Castro. The value of meeting and learning from the people of Cuba (and seeing first-hand their contradictions and challenges) allowed the entire group of public radio and television fans to understand substantially more about Cuba than the group knew prior to this travel experience.
Mark Vogelzang
Mark Vogelzang
Mark Vogelzang
Mark Vogelzang
Mark Vogelzang
Cuba is full of contradictions - crushingly poor economic conditions, and very little opportunity for average citizens. Yet the tourism is booming, with large bus loads full of American travel groups crisscrossing the city. Amazing historic architecture all over Havana, with those same buildings that appear to be crumbling and almost beyond repair. Plenty of cheap Lada and Trabant eastern bloc communist era cars, side by side with the huge American Fords and Plymouths of the 1940s. No seat belts, no tail lights, and no emission systems - almost all spewing blue clouds of exhaust that chokes the throats of the tourists as they take pictures of these classic makes and models.
We're listening and learning and watching....
--Mark Vogelzang