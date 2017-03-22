Cuba - Entry Two

Monday in Havana was all about art and music...the morning began with a history/ political lecture by a former Cuban Ambassador to the European Union. The economic and political reality in Cuba is dominated by the US and the embargo (still called here the "blockade"), but it sparked questions and conversation.

Soon after we set out to learn about printmaking at the Taller experimental graphic cooperative, saw the religious iconography of the central Cathedral square, and plenty of examples of vibrant street art and music (...as well as playground sports).

Later in the day, a highlight was the jazz professor Alberto Faya and his ensemble in a private concert of retrospective survey of music in Cuba. Stellar musicianship with his son David on bass, and a 23 yr old pianist who wowed us with his virtuosity.

We're listening and learning and watching....