Cuba - Entry Four

Maine Public's first cultural travel program explored Havana in March of 2017. Maine Public's CEO Mark Vogelzang and nearly 20 Mainers experienced Cuba together at a particularly exciting time as the U.S. had re-opened its embassy and cultural travel for Americans, and as the Cuban government and institutions were changing in response to the freedom of the Internet and the exit of their revolutionary heroes, Fidel and Raul Castro. The value of meeting and learning from the people of Cuba (and seeing first-hand their contradictions and challenges) allowed the entire group of public radio and television fans to understand substantially more about Cuba than the group knew prior to this travel experience.