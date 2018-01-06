Reviving the Freedom Mill

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Mon., June 18 at 9:30 pm

When environmentalist Tony Grassi takes a crazy gamble to rehab an abandoned Mill, he inspires both skepticism and hope that its revived bond with the river will breath new life into the town of Freedom, Maine. With the help of a colorful team of builders, masons, engineers and architects, he sets out to reconstruct a forgotten historical treasure. Can his 21st century vision of conservation re-power this rural community, which is now welcoming a new generation of young farmers?

For more viewing options and information about the production visit the Compass Light Productions website.

Produced by David Conover.