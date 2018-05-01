Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., October 11 at 10:00 pm

Sat., October 13 at 11:00 am

A story of the cooperative movement in the United States from 1930s to present with an emphasis on food co-ops.

Learn about the current resurgence of food cooperatives in America and their unique historic place in the economic and political landscape. Born in the heartland, cooperatives were seen as the middle path between Wall Street and socialism. The film profiles several current food co-ops that have revived neighborhoods and communities — right in the shadow of corporate agribusiness and supermarket chains.

Food for Change is produced by Steve Alves of Home Planet Pictures.