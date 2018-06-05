© 2021 Maine Public
Music That Moves ME
Submitted Musical Memories
Have a musical memory that you’d like to share? Throughout the month we will post listener submitted recollections here and share a few on MPBN’s Facebook page. Send your memory to us at music@mpbn.net.CLICK HERE to hear a musical memory aired on Maine Public Radio and Maine Public ClassicalCLICK HERE to learn more about MPBN’s instrument donation projectOur listeners’ favorite music recollections:

Arlene Goldstein, Sangerville

Maine Public
Published June 5, 2018 at 11:03 AM EDT

1984 The height of the AIDS epidemic. So many brilliantly talented people struck down in their prime. We will never fully comprehend what we lost, but the loss was staggering.

My friend Keith Avedon, composer, musician, artist, (cousin to Richard, yes, that Richard) chose to die after a valiant struggle, because as beautiful as the world was there was no longer a place for him in it. AIDS had taken everything from him, including his sight.

The Ascent of The Lark played during his memorial and that, along with the laughter of children playing in the tipi Richard brought back from the American West will always bring back, in sharp detail ,Keith Avedon’s memorial service. It breaks my heart when I imagine how much you would have given the world…

