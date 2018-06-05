Jack Norris, Wallagrass

My first exposure to classical music was in high school, the Vienna Choir Boys who were on tour through upstate New York. In 1968 after my education and return from Vietnam I moved to Maine where I found MPBN, and Robert J. Lurtsema and morning pro musica. On the back side it would say, “Start your day with Robert J”. I still use my Morning Pro Musica cup. There were many beautiful mornings at camp porch spent over coffee, “news” and wonderful music. My children all developed into individuals who are involved with music in their lives.