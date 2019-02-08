The tiny town of Allagash sits at the end of the road in northern Maine. The tar runs out here, and yet visitors find us in all seasons. The school closed over thirty years ago, but the building stays busy with town and community functions. There’s a sign in white letters on the old school that makes us proud when we drive by: The Faye O'Leary Hafford Library. Imagine the dream of opening a library in a remote town with a population of 200? Imagine seeing that library stay busy? That’s what retired teacher Faye Hafford has managed to do. Faye is ninety-three years old now and depends on outside help. She has no trouble finding volunteers. The library has internet service and computers for (those) folks who can’t carry those extra bills. Faye's newsletter isn’t just about what new books have been donated. She mentions good news such as awards and birthday celebrations. She even notes the deaths of those the community has lost. It doesn’t matter if they’ve been living in another state for most of their lives. In Faye’s thinking, they still belong to this town and we should honor their passing. Like the books we read, the lives we’ve known keep us all connected. The great Library of Alexandria was the most significant one in the ancient world. These days, the little library in Allagash keeps the torch burning in an age of technology that threatens the written word. Faye O’Leary Hafford is a town hero.

—— Cathie from Allagash