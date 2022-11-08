© 2022 Maine Public
Live election night updates: Chellie Pingree wins eighth term in Congress

Published November 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree delivers a victory speech in Portland on election night.
Murray Carpenter
Supporters gather at Maine Dems HQ in Portland on election night.
Murray Carpenter
Bobby Reynolds, senior political advisor for Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, at a campaign event on election night.
Patty Wight
A sign reminds residents to do their civic duty on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty

Your Vote 2022 election results

