Moscow residents won't lose water service amid billing dispute with neighboring town

Residents in the Maine town of Moscow will not lose water Tuesday, after the neighboring town of Bingham threatened to cut service over an unpaid bill.

Moscow pays the neighboring town of Bingham for water services. It owed nearly $24,000, according to public records from the Public Utilities Commission, which opened an investigation into Moscow's practices back in March.

Bingham received a check from Moscow late last week, Kirsten Hebert, the director of the Maine Rural Water Association, said Monday. The association handles billing operations for the Bingham Water District.

A PUC spokeswoman said the commission can't comment or share payment or financial information, but the investigation into Moscow's practices remains open for now.

Moscow has until Tuesday to file a response to the investigation. The PUC said it could make a decision about the investigation later this week.

The possibility of Moscow residents losing water service prompted concerned from Maine's Office of the Public Advocate, which urged the PUC to