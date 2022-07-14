Employees at a Biddeford Starbucks shop have voted to unionize

Workers at a Starbucks coffee shop in Biddeford have voted to unionize, making them the first Starbucks workers to take that step in Maine.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, the workers voted nine-to-three in support of the union. They petitioned the NLRB to unionize in May, and wrote in a letter to their company CEO that they are "overworked, underpaid and burnt out to the core."

WE WON 9-3!!! As of July 14th the Biddeford, ME location is the FIRST unionized Starbucks in MAINE! This is such a big win for not only us but for our partners across the county in their unionization process!#StarbucksWorkersUnited #UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/oXGLDgXdSa — SB Workers United Maine (@MaineSBWU) July 14, 2022

The employees organized with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. While the Biddeford store is the first in Maine to unionize, it follows a wave of organizing across the country. Employees at more than 100 stores have voted to unionize so far.

