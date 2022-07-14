© 2022 Maine Public
Employees at a Biddeford Starbucks shop have voted to unionize

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published July 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
Workers at a Starbucks coffee shop in Biddeford have voted to unionize, making them the first Starbucks workers to take that step in Maine.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, the workers voted nine-to-three in support of the union. They petitioned the NLRB to unionize in May, and wrote in a letter to their company CEO that they are "overworked, underpaid and burnt out to the core."

The employees organized with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union. While the Biddeford store is the first in Maine to unionize, it follows a wave of organizing across the country. Employees at more than 100 stores have voted to unionize so far.

