Maine's federal lawmakers 'horrified' by mass shootings

Elected officials from Maine and across the country expressed sorrow but also support for Maine following Wednesday's deadly mass shooting.

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden said he was "horrified" by the event in his hometown of Lewiston and said his heart was breaking for those affected. Golden urged people to "follow the directions of the authorities as they conduct their work."

According to the White House, President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Janet Mills and members of Maine's congressional delegation, offering whatever federal support the state needed. Sen. Angus King's office says he planned to board the first flight back to Maine from Washington on Thursday. Sen. Susan Collins and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree also expressed shock and sadness at the shootings.