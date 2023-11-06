© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Lewiston mass shooting victim, family man known for relentless sarcasm, to be memorialized Monday

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 6, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST
Jason Walker (from left) and Michael Deslauriers II, two victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Facebook photo
Jason Walker (from left) and Michael Deslauriers II, two victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

A memorial service for Michael Deslauriers II, will be held Monday morning in Auburn. Deslauriers was among the 18 people killed in the Lewiston mass shooting Oct. 25.

Delauriers, Mikey to family and friends, grew up in Sabattus.

Family meant everything to Deslauriers, according to his obituary. His proudest accomplishments in life were his two children, Keagan and Abriana.

His family says Deslauriers loved spending time with the love of his life Stacy Cyr, one of the few people who tolerated his relentless sarcasm.

His witty sarcastic humor was one of a kind, and he could make a whole room roar with laughter.

Delauriers' interests included sports, fishing, and bowling. He joined a league at Just in Time Recreation and made many new connections, though he joked that he had only one friend: Jason Walker.

Both Deslauriers and Walker died at Just in Time Recreation on Oct. 25. Both were 51 years old.
Maine Lewiston shootings
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
