Portland to consider proposal temporarily banning encampment sweeps

Two Portland City Councilors are calling for an end to the practice of clearing tent encampments

The proposal comes at a time when the city is under pressure to find solutions to address Portland's growing unhoused population.

The proposal from City Councilors Anna Trevorrow and Roberto Rodriguez would temporarily lift Portland's prohibition on public camping.

The councilors argue that the city needs to take a different approach to homelessness. And because four different encampments around the city have been cleared within the last five months, they say that unhoused people are running out of public places around Portland to sleep. The encampments that remain are larger and more crowded, which councilors said have created unhealthy and often dangerous conditions for those living there.

“The size and concentration of the encampments is a grave concern," Rodriguez said in a statement. "Forcing together masses of people who are impoverished and facing desperate circumstances can only lead to increased problems."

The measure, if approved, would ban the practice of clearing encampments and would remove so called "emphasis areas" around the city through the winter.

The proposal will be up for consideration next Monday. The council is also expected to debate, for a third time, a separate measure that would temporarily add 50 more beds to the Homeless Services Center.