Portland to clear bridge encampment, other sites next week

The city of Portland said it will clear its largest homeless encampment next Tuesday. And it will begin enforcing a no-camping policy on all other city property, as long as beds remain available at the municipal shelter.

Since more beds were added to the Homeless Services Center at the end of November, 111 people who had been living outside have taken a spot at the shelter, city officials said Friday. That includes 43 people who had been living at the Harbor View Memorial Park encampment under the Casco Bay Bridge.

But more than 100 beds remain open at the shelter.

City staff and nonprofit outreach workers had stepped up efforts within the last few weeks to work with unhoused people living at the Harbor View encampment. The goal, the city said earlier this month, was to relocate as many as 20 people a day from the encampment into the municipal shelter.

"We saw quick results at the beginning, which was promising, but things have plateaued," city manager Danielle West said Friday in a statement. "Given this fact, the increasing health and safety risks at encampments, winter weather, and the desire to avoid any additional fatalities, we made the decision in accordance with city ordinances to resolve the Harbor View and other city-wide encampments.”

At least one person who had been living outside in Portland died in a fire that destroyed his tent, another man was recently found dead in a tent at the Harbor View encampment. All told, there have been 12 deaths in campsites this year in Portland, city officials said Friday.

City data show there are about 180 tents throughout Portland, which has dropped in recent weeks.

This story will be updated.