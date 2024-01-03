Data shows a high volume of people moving to Maine from other states

More people are continuing to move to Maine from other states, even as the pandemic has ended.

More than 15,000 people moved to Maine from other parts of the U.S. in 2021, leading to population growth in nearly every Maine county.

Speaking on Maine Calling on Tuesday, Maine State Economist Amanda Rector said that while that trend has begun to slow in recent years, Maine still ranked ninth in the country for in-migration in both 2022 and 2023.

"So that has been really beneficial, in terms of bringing in more potential workforce to the state," Rector said. "Not only current, working-age folks. But also, it appears we had more families moving in. Because those kids are sort of the potential future workforce of the state."

Rector says the trend has highlighted the state's lack of housing supply, though she was encouraged by new public and private efforts to build more units.