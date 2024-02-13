© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Lewiston-Auburn warming shelter opening today, after cities select new service provider

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published February 13, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST
The sun rises over Downtown Lewiston, Maine, Friday, March 17, 2017.
David Goldman
/
Associated Press file
The sun rises over Downtown Lewiston, Maine, Friday, March 17, 2017.

A new, temporary warming shelter will open tonight in Lewiston, after Auburn city council approved an amended version of the proposal.

Last week, Auburn approved a plan put forward by the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine to run the shelter. But Lewiston approved a competing proposal, with a lower price tag, from Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry, which will operate the shelter.

The total cost is pegged at $125,000, split between the two cities.

The shelter will operate nightly from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. until April 7 at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston, with a capacity of 100 guests per night.
Maine LewistonAuburnhomelessness
Ari Snider
