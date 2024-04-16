Proposed tax credits for Portland Sea Dogs' stadium receives legislative support

The Maine House reversed course on Tuesday and gave initial approval to providing nearly $2 million in tax credits to upgrade the Portland Sea Dogs’ home field.

On Monday, the House rejected the proposed tax breaks despite warnings from supporters that the Sea Dogs could be forced to leave Portland if Hadlock Field isn't brought up to current standards set by Major League Baseball.

But after another debate on Tuesday, the House voted to approve $133,000 in annual tax credits for the next 15 years. The Senate had already given initial approval to the bill, LD 2258, which faces additional votes.

Republican Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor was among those supporting the bill. Faulkingham said the Sea Dogs are an economic asset to the entire region, not to mention a venue that allows Maine families — including his — to get up close and personal with players who sometimes go on to become major league stars.

"We have a team in Portland, Maine that has the highest attendance in minor league baseball for a city with the smallest population," Faulkingham said. "That is indicative of how many people come from all corners of the state to watch this team."

The current owners of the Sea Dogs, Diamond Baseball Holdings, has said it it plans to invest $8 million to $10 million to upgrade Hadlock Field in order to bring it into compliance with Major League Baseball's accessibility requirements for minor league venues. The city of Portland owns Hadlock Field but leases it to the Sea Dogs, who are a Red Sox affiliate.

But opponents, like Democratic Rep. Ambureen Rana of Bangor said the bill is a tax break for a wealthy private equity firm "under the guise of being a bill to support the Sea Dogs." And while she fully supports improvements to make Hadlock Field more accessible for the disabled, she said the company can afford to make the changes on its own.

"There are other ways that we can support the Sea Dogs," Rana said.

