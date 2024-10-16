Bangor plans to close homeless encampment by end of year

Bangor city officials said they are planning to close the city's largest homeless encampment by the end of the year.

In a memo to the city council, Bangor city manager Debbie Laurie said the city aims to close the encampment behind Hope House Health and Living Center by December 31. The city aims to move the encampment's 73 residents into some form of housing, while keeping them connected to other resources.

Laurie said an increase in illegal activity at the encampment, in particular allegations of violence, is a factor in the city's decision to shut down the encampment. In the first nine months of the year, the Bangor Police Department received 501 calls regarding the encampment, 30 of which were for serious threats posed against people.

The effort comes almost a year after the city ordered some residents of the encampment to leave, which was criticized as confusing and not well communicated by residents and advocacy groups.