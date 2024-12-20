© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Signal Notice: WBQA 96.7 is running at low signal power for the next few weeks. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Classical.

Last of 50 Shih Tzu dogs rescued from inhumane conditions made available for adoption

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST
Carl, one of the last Shih Tzu dogs rescued in Norridgewock from inhumane conditions available at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, out on a walk.
1 of 2  — IMG_8200.jpg
Carl, one of the last Shih Tzu dogs rescued in Norridgewock from inhumane conditions available at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, out on a walk.
Madi Smith
Cash, one of the last Shih Tzu dogs rescued in Norridgewock from inhumane conditions available at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, resting in his cage.
2 of 2  — IMG_8205.jpg
Cash, one of the last Shih Tzu dogs rescued in Norridgewock from inhumane conditions available at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, resting in his cage.
Madi Smith

The last of the 50 Shih Tzu dogs rescued from a home in Norridgewock from inhumane conditions this October have been made available for adoption today by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

Matt Blanchard, a spokesman for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, says that though none of the dogs had been abused, they had developed health issues due to a lack of veterinary care.

The 23 dogs brought to the shelter had to be spayed and neutered and recover from their health problems before being adopted.

Blanchard says that it can be challenging to find placements for so many animals of the same breed, but small dogs are usually adopted quickly.

"I'll tell you, with something like Shih Tzus, people are obsessed with them. They were lining up like you saw at the door at 11 a.m. ready to come in anytime we had one posted," says Blanchard.

Jay Milligan, an employee at the shelter, took home one of the Shih Tzus a few weeks ago to join his cat and three other dogs.

"My main objective in adopting the Shih Tzu, who we named Sally, was because there was such a large need, if it felt like we were sort of in emergency status, and I felt I needed to have another adoption," says Milligan.

The last two Shih Tzus, Carl and Cash, were made available for adoption today.
Tags
Maine animal
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year.
See stories by Madi Smith