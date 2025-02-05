Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says he will protect access to gender-affirming care

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Wednesday joined counterparts from 14 states saying they will protect access to gender-affirming care.

The statement comes in response to an executive order from President saying the U.S. will no longer "fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support" gender transition care for minors.

The order directs federal agency heads to ensure any medical institution receiving federal grants or funding stops offering this kind of care. It also directs certain federal health insurance programs to exclude gender affirming care from their coverage plans.

Pushing back, Frey and the other attorneys general said gender-affirming care is "essential, life-saving medical treatment that supports individuals in living as their authentic selves," and that they'll challenge any unlawful action by the Trump Administration to restrict it in their states.