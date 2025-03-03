Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine will continue to offer gender designation "X" on driver's licenses

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:58 PM EST
TK gestures while instructing a student driver in Lewiston recently.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Two people drive in a car.

The state of Maine will continue to include the gender designation "X" on driver's licenses and identification cards even though the option is no longer available for passports.

The Secretary of State's office issued public guidance today clarifying that the "X" gender marker will remain available despite changes at the federal level.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a statement that the president's executive order does not override Maine law.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has offered the "X" gender marker, in addition to male and female, upon receipt of a completed gender designation form since 2018.

The option became available for U.S. passports in 2022 under the Biden administration but was revoked in January by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Bellows' statement clarifies that executive orders only apply to federal agencies and that driver’s licenses are governed by the states.
Tags
Maine driver's licensesgender designation form
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith