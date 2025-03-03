Maine will continue to offer gender designation "X" on driver's licenses

The state of Maine will continue to include the gender designation "X" on driver's licenses and identification cards even though the option is no longer available for passports.

The Secretary of State's office issued public guidance today clarifying that the "X" gender marker will remain available despite changes at the federal level.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a statement that the president's executive order does not override Maine law.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has offered the "X" gender marker, in addition to male and female, upon receipt of a completed gender designation form since 2018.

The option became available for U.S. passports in 2022 under the Biden administration but was revoked in January by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Bellows' statement clarifies that executive orders only apply to federal agencies and that driver’s licenses are governed by the states.