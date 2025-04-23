Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Lines at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles remain long as Real ID deadline approaches

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT
A Maine driver's license that is compliant with Real ID.
Courtesy of the Maine secretary of state's office
/
via the BDN
A Maine driver's license that is compliant with Real ID.

Lines at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles remain long as the May 7 deadline approaches for Real ID-complaint identification to fly domestically.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said BMV branches across the state are seeing a record number of customers.

"We've called retirees to ask them to come back to work, tried to recruit temps and staffed up. We're still seeing very long wait times," Bellows said.

Bellows encourages people to wait until a later date if they don't have any upcoming travel. She also reminds passport holders that a passport is a valid form of identification for domestic travel.

Another reminder: check to make sure you have correct documentation to obtain a Real ID.

"One of the common things that we're seeing is the federal law really discriminates against married women, because we need to see not only the birth certificate, but any legal documentation that shows a name change," Bellows said.

Bellows said people who have scheduled appointments are not waiting long and she encourages anyone who doesn't have upcoming travel to book an appointment in June or July.

Bellows said if Mainers do have upcoming travel and don't have a passport, they should arrive early to have the best chance of receiving help.

Travelers who do not have their Real ID or another acceptable form of ID can expect to face delays, additional screenings and may not be allowed into the security checkpoint, according to the Transportations Security Administration website.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
