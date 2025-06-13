Katahdin hiker died from blunt force injuries, medical examiner says

The state medical examiner's office has found that hiker Esther Keiderling died from blunt force injuries from a fall on Mount Katahdin earlier this month.

According to a release Baxter State Park Director Kevin Adam said it appears that Keiderling attempted to climb downhill into a boulder area off trail, where she slid and collided with boulders.

Courtesy of Baxter State Park Tim Keiderling, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter, Esther Keiderling.

The cold and wet weather would have made the area extremely icy and almost impossible to navigate.

Keiderling and her father made it to the summit of Katahdin Sunday, and headed down on the Saddle Trail. The two left the trail after less than half a mile — that is where searchers found Tim Keiderling's body. His cause of death findings are still pending.