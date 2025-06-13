Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Katahdin hiker died from blunt force injuries, medical examiner says

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:19 PM EDT

The state medical examiner's office has found that hiker Esther Keiderling died from blunt force injuries from a fall on Mount Katahdin earlier this month.

According to a release Baxter State Park Director Kevin Adam said it appears that Keiderling attempted to climb downhill into a boulder area off trail, where she slid and collided with boulders.
Baxter State Park rangers are searching for Tim Keiderling, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter, Esther Keiderling, who were last seen Sunday on the Katahdin Tablelands.
Courtesy of Baxter State Park
Tim Keiderling, 58, and his 28-year-old daughter, Esther Keiderling.

The cold and wet weather would have made the area extremely icy and almost impossible to navigate.

Keiderling and her father made it to the summit of Katahdin Sunday, and headed down on the Saddle Trail. The two left the trail after less than half a mile — that is where searchers found Tim Keiderling's body. His cause of death findings are still pending.
Maine
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
