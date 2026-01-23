Maine's "Lobster Lady" Virginia Oliver has died at 105

We learned on Friday of the death of 105-year-old Virginia "Ginny" Oliver of Rockland who was best known in Maine for her fierce independence and as a pioneer in her lifelong occupation on the water.

"The other day this man looked at me, I don't have a clue who he is, he said, 'Are you the lobster lady?' And I said, 'Well, I guess so." She spoke to a pair of filmmakers for Conversations with the Lobster Lady that aired on PBS in 2019.

Virginia Oliver raised four children and described how she rose every morning at quarter to three wearing lipstick and earrings because she said, 'You never know who you are going to see' even when hauling lobster traps.

Ginny's death was confirmed in a Facebook post by author Barbara Walsh who wrote a children's book about her when she was still lobstering at the age of 103.

Walsh said in her post that "Ginny was sassy and spirited, always declaring on land and on sea, 'I'm the boss.'"